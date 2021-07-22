Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €192.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s current price.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €165.05 ($194.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 34.19. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 1-year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €156.27.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

