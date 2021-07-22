Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 136.49 ($1.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.19 million and a PE ratio of -273.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.79. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.60 ($1.95).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

