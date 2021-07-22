Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,225 ($42.13). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,208 ($41.91), with a volume of 228,904 shares traded.

BWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Libertas Partners upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,419.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

