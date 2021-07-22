BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Price Up 4% This Week

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $24.42 million and approximately $442,097.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.03 or 0.00877473 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

