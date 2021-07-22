Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFPH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,354,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,037,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 748,800 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 863,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 587,470 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DFPH opened at $9.97 on Thursday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

