Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Shares in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.07% of MDH Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in MDH Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDH opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

