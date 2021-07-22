Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 24,562 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of EJF Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

