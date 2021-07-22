Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 24,562 MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.07% of MDH Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDH opened at $9.66 on Thursday. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

