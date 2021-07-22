Berkley W R Corp Makes New $191,000 Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.26% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,447,000.

HCII opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

