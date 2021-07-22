Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.53% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth $4,028,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at $4,810,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at $730,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

