Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at about $143,000.

OTCMKTS KIIIU opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

