Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 19,650 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTDU. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTDU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

