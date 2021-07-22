Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 19,650 Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,000,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000.

Get Tuatara Capital Acquisition alerts:

Tuatara Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.