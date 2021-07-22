Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 24,848 Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

