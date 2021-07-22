Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $3,417,330.88 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $3,417,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $3,303,252.12.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Bora Chung sold 785 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $115,308.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00.

Shares of BILL opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.01. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.41 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $200.83.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

