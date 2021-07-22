Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $3,417,330.88 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $3,417,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $3,303,252.12.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Bora Chung sold 785 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $115,308.65.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00.
- On Tuesday, April 27th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00.
Shares of BILL opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.01. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.41 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $200.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
