Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BIO opened at $663.05 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $472.84 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $623.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

