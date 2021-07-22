Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BIO opened at $663.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $623.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

