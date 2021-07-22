Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) & Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Head to Head Analysis

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Biocept alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Biocept and Exagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exagen 0 0 6 0 3.00

Biocept presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 385.44%. Exagen has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.25%. Given Biocept’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Biocept is more favorable than Exagen.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept -15.69% -28.05% -16.79% Exagen -40.33% -29.42% -18.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Exagen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Biocept shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Exagen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biocept and Exagen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $27.46 million 2.01 -$17.81 million N/A N/A Exagen $41.97 million 5.58 -$16.69 million ($1.32) -10.48

Exagen has higher revenue and earnings than Biocept.

Volatility and Risk

Biocept has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exagen has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. The company offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. Its Target-Selector molecular technology enables detection of mutations and genome alterations with enhanced sensitivity and specificity, as well as is applicable to nucleic acid from circulating tumor DNA; and Target-Selector CTC and molecular platforms provide biomarker detection and monitoring capabilities. In addition, it offers laboratory services to medical oncologists, neuro-oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians. Further, it is developing PCR-based assays for detecting the COVID-19 virus. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, laboratories, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. It has a partnership with CLEARED4 to develop a system for tracking and managing COVID-19 testing requirements and test results for its customers. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with rapid and reliable results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute and the AHN Autoimmunity Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.