Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen updated its FY21 guidance to $17.50-19.00 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $17.500-$19.000 EPS.

Biogen stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.16. 9,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,858. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.47. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.10.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.