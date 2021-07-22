BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 493.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.51.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,793,591.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

