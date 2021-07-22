BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.91

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as low as $2.28. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 175,691 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $31.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.