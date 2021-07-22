BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.91

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as low as $2.28. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 175,691 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $31.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.
