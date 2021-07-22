BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $194.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX opened at $259.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.35. BioNTech has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $261.77. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.