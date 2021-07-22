BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down to $26.96

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $26.41. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 8,583 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 264,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after acquiring an additional 154,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,213,000 after acquiring an additional 130,470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 114.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 105,420 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.