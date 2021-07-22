Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $395,678.34 and approximately $122.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,371.59 or 1.00069139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00035285 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.39 or 0.01299531 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.58 or 0.00363474 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.47 or 0.00437314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005894 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,065,045 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

