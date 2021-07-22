BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,597 shares of company stock worth $1,920,917 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

