BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Insider Peter Hayes Acquires 15,000 Shares

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.