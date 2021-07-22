Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Down 2.7%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.22. 1,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,839,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 339,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 215,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 228.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 90.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 161,057 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $5,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

