Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,356 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,206,000 after acquiring an additional 564,572 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after acquiring an additional 928,618 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

