Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $330,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Roku by 65.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.80.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 346,775 shares of company stock valued at $131,243,151 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $426.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,042. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.23 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.21 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

