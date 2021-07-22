Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $112,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 809,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,781,281.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,466,824 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,327 in the last three months.

NASDAQ FTCV traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,894. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

