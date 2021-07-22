Bluefin Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) by 169.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRSAU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 693.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

SRSAU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 13,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,884. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

