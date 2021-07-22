Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $398,000 Position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,118,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,128,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,566,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,612,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,928,000.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

FTOC remained flat at $$10.76 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter.

About FTAC Olympus Acquisition

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.