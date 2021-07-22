Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $534,000 Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLVU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $2,252,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $2,954,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth $898,000.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

TWLVU traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 62,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.