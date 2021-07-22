Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce sales of $28.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the lowest is $18.10 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $8.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $138.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $163.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $288.94 million, with estimates ranging from $142.64 million to $423.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Shares of BPMC opened at $85.60 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

