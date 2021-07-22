BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMTX. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BMTX opened at $10.41 on Monday. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

