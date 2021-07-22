BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$9.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.25 to C$9.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.21.

FSM stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

