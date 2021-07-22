BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €70.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €58.26 ($68.55).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €50.23 ($59.09) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.37.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

