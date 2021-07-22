BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Stock Holdings Increased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) by 543.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.65% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,420,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,176,000 after buying an additional 1,066,083 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.04. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

