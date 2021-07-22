Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 856.50 ($11.19). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 849.50 ($11.10), with a volume of 196,873 shares changing hands.

BOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 746.67 ($9.76).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 855.22. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,332.50.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

