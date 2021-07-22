BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of BOKF opened at $83.27 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

