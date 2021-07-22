Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB set a C$43.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

TSE BLX opened at C$38.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$32.24 and a 1-year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.7188578 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 141.63%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

