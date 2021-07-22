BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $3.36 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $15.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $17.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.