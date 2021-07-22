Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

