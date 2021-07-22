Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE BEDU opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
