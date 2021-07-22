Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEDU opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

