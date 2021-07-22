Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.44%.

Shares of BEDU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.93.

BEDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

