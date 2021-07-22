British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 482.86 ($6.31).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

British Land stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 506 ($6.61). 2,692,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 510.03. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. British Land’s payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 1,647 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Also, insider Simon Carter acquired 15,996 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17). Insiders have bought 57,216 shares of company stock valued at $29,041,283 over the last 90 days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

