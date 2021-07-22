Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BRX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after buying an additional 2,937,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,621,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

