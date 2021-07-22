Brokerages Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.57. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the period.

NYSE FCN opened at $136.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.74. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

