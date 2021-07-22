Brokerages Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,799,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSL traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $166.62. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,133. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.78. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.