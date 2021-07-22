Brokerages Anticipate PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. PQ Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PQG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PQ Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PQ Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PQ Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in PQ Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 332,546 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.84.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

